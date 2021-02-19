IFG Advisory LLC Takes $5.68 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000. Commerce Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 929,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $4,788,494 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $74.33. 3,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $74.68.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

