Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43,820 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.54% of Illumina worth $292,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $485.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

