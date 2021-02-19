Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin Sells 237,500 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $3,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. 1,853,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,521. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

