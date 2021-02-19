Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 227,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 115,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Immuron at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

