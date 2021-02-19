Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.40, but opened at C$0.35. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 million for the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in China. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

