Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 5.2%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $72.50. 1,418,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 452,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

