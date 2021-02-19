IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Shares Up 7.3%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.99. 243,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 293,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Several brokerages recently commented on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.
The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.69.
About IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.
