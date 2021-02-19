IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Shares Up 7.3%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.99. 243,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 293,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Get IMV alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.