Incent (INCNT) Price Up 74.1% Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Incent has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $48.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 74.1% against the dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00562323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00086051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00083414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00400139 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

