Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.34 ($40.40).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

