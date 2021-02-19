Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola Sells 2,589 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael H. Fernicola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of Infinera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 4,078,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

