InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Trading 2.1% Higher

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.05. 83,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 135,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InfraCap MLP ETF stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

