ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.02

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 3691882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

