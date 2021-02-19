Injective Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $245.54 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $15.82 or 0.00028190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $245.54 million and $81.04 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.93 or 0.00525551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00066656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00086682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00067440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00081206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.05 or 0.00415290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,022 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

