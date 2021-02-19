INO COIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00015270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $622,158.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.36 or 0.00782452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00041964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00058510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020815 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00040953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.83 or 0.04684974 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

