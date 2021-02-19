Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$0.95. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 13,941 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65.

Get Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) alerts:

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.