Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.