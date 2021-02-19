Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ONEM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 705,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of -31.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,947,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

