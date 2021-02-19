Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 3,755 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $229,468.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. 12,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 130,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $15,450,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

