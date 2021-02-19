Insider Selling: Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) CEO Sells 491,960 Shares of Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.03 million, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 679.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 361,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

