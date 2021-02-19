Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 4,424 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $183,817.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,921.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $183,786.84.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 246,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

