Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 3,281 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $136,325.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 246,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,640,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,842,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

