Insider Selling: Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) insider Ian Clyde Watson sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £187,000 ($244,316.70).
BMN opened at GBX 16.70 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £198.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.69. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.90 ($0.33).
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile
