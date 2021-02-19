Insider Selling: Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) insider Ian Clyde Watson sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £187,000 ($244,316.70).

BMN opened at GBX 16.70 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £198.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.69. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.90 ($0.33).

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated vanadium producer in South Africa. The company engages in vanadium mining and processing, and iron ore exploration activities. Its projects include Mokopane Vanadium Project and the Brits Vanadium Project. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

