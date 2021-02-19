Insider Selling: cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Sells 240,035 Shares of Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 240,035 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $1,060,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

cbdMD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,363. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in cbdMD by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in cbdMD by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in cbdMD by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.