Insider Selling: cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Sells 42,461 Shares of Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $192,772.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

cbdMD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in cbdMD by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

