Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $137,325.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $136,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 286,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 58,844 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

