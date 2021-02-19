Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CNMD stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.44. The company had a trading volume of 173,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,630. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,060.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

