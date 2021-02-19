Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $16,502,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $3,479,833.08.

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.64. 791,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.29. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -173.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

