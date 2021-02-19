Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,543,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 2,963,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,964. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,488.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.