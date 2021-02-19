Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $15,436,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,668,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Dan Fougere sold 180,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $18,396,000.00.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,488.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

