Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXEL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

