Insider Selling: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Sells 39,814 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexa King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54.

On Monday, December 21st, Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of FireEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96.

FEYE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,063 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

