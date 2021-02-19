Insider Selling: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Major Shareholder Sells 4,100,000 Shares of Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $45,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WPF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 1,873,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

