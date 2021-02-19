Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 57,121 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.91. 3,455,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,604. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

