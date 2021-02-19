Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Sells 13,868 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $7.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.13. The company had a trading volume of 653,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.08 and its 200 day moving average is $440.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

