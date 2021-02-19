Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

