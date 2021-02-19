Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Sells $30,930.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Walden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of Infinera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,921.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of Infinera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00.

INFN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 53.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 35.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

