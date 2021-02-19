Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells 18,222 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66.

On Tuesday, December 15th, W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

