Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Major Shareholder Sells 76,683 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FROG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $95.20.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.