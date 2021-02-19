Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares in the company, valued at $32,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LKFN stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

