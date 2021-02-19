Insider Selling: Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) COO John E. Waldron sold 20,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.55, for a total value of $6,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $263.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.39.

