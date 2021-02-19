Insider Selling: NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Kristine Anne Lewis sold 200,000 shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,326,749 shares in the company, valued at C$996,238.69.

Shares of NCI traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,573. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

