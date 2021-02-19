Insider Selling: NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Kristine Anne Lewis sold 200,000 shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,326,749 shares in the company, valued at C$996,238.69.
Shares of NCI traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,573. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.
About NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V)
