Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $63.75. 471,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,677,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.