Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 7,540 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 654,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $928.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Prothena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Prothena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

