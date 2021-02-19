Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 72,367 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 72,367 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $7,586,232.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 567,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,344. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 214,414 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,242,000 after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.