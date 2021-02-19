Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 72,367 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 72,367 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $7,586,232.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ SDGR traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 567,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,344. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.
Schrödinger Company Profile
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
