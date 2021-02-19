Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50.

TSLA stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $781.30. 18,809,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $822.87 and its 200-day moving average is $554.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $749.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

