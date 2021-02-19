Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 8,903 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 264,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399,513. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 196.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.