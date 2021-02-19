Insider Selling: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells 33,969 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,659,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85.
The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.
About The Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.
