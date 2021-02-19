Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TYL traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.88. 181,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,799. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $479.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

