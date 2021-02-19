Insider Selling: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Lyle Parks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $1.96. 2,186,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,691,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. United States Antimony Co. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

