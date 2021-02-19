Insider Selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

